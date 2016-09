"I THINK we're gonna be best mates."

How did Red Dog become the lovable mutt that inspired Australia?

His origins, and how he first got the name "Blue" will hit the big screens in Red Dog: True Blue -- the second movie in what will become the Red Dog trilogy.

The film follows the kelpie pup who helped ignite the legend of the Red Dog.

The first film's stars Rachael Taylor and Josh Lucas will not appear in this film, due to its timeline.

It opens across Australia on Boxing Day.