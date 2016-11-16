Red carpet rolls out for our glamorous Gladstone students

DOLLED UP: Gladstone State High School year 12 students Dylan Owen and Georgia Wakefield were the first couple to arrive at Yaralla Sports Club for their school formal yesterday.

SIX months ago a fever began to rise in Gladstone.

A fever that had girls frantically looking for the perfect dress, and guys looking for a suave tux to match. Not to mention all the bits and pieces like finding the best-looking car, the dress and suit altering and the hair and make-up trialling. Yes, prom fever.

But now the time has finally come where all the organising comes together, and Year 12 students across the Gladstone region will walk down the red carpet leaving high school behind them and walk towards a world with endless opportunity. But not before the holidaying and a well-deserved break, of course!

Don't miss The Observer's special prom photograph lift-out feature, which will publish November 29.