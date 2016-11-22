RECALL: Items you can buy in Gladstone have been deemed dangerous

WITH Christmas just five weeks away gift shopping is starting to get under way, but beware of recent recalls on popular but dangerous items.

Choice consumer advocacy has released a list of hazardous products to avoid this Christmas including the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Choice spokesperson Tom Godfrey said there is a danger in using the popular products which have no place under the Christmas tree.

"This time of year we see people wanting to get stocking fillers and they tend to pay a little bit less but it's those stocking fillers that often come back to bite you,” Mr Godfrey said.

Choice advise consumers to be vigilant and proactive in comparing prices online and in store to limit the risk of purchasing faulty products. Consumers can sign up to the free alert system.

"You can seek out independent comparison sites like Choice, you can look at reviews to see what items seem to be performing the best but ultimately brand and price is a really good guide.

"Ultimately the retailers and the manufacturers need to take responsibility for the products they're putting on the market,” Mr Godfrey said.

Choice's list of items to avoid this Christmas are:

1. Breville's Fast Slow Cooker can cause scalding from hot liquids. People in possession of the Fast Slow Cooker should contact Breville customer service.

2. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smart phone holds a fire risk where Samsung have recalled over 50,000 Galaxy Note 7 smart phones in Australia. People using the dangerous smart phone should cease use immediately and contact Samsung.

3. Spotlight's Rustic Cabin Birch Candle has been recalled due to being a fire hazard. The birch surrounding the candle holder can cause fires, resulting in possible injury.

4. Kmart Spiral Vegetable Cutter use can lead injury because of the faulty blade which may break during use. There is a possibility of the blade breaking off into food causing ingestion danger.

5. Flashing Duck with LED Light is a toy sold through Priceline. The button battery can dislodge and possibly be ingested by children using the toy.

6. Ozsale kids' nightwear has failed to display mandatory fire hazard warning labels. Due to the length of the cape it could catch fire if it is brushed against a heat source.

7. Swarovski Octa Crystal Pendant Light can detach, becoming hazardous.

8. Kogan's 3DR Solo Smart Drone Quadcopter have parts that have not been tested or approved by Australian electrical certification.

9. Inflatable frogs by Mesco and RPC have inflation plugs that can be removed by children, posing choking hazards. The frogs were promoted at agriculture shows throughout Australia.

10. Metagenics' NasoClear may contain traces of golden staph which can cause life threatening infections such as pneumonia, meningitis or blood infections. This is a free medical product.

11. Zoggs Bobin Swim Jacket and Zoggs Swim Jacket has failed to present warning labels and do not comply with Australian and New Zealand Standard AS/NZ 1900:2014 flotation aids for water familiarisation and swimming tuition.

12. Adairs kids' bean bag covers and Adairs adult bean bag covers have failed to display mandatory warning labels explaining the bean bags are not safe sleeping surfaces for infants under 12 months.