'Really sad': Anger over Gladstone CBD 'facelift' plan

REVAMP: Council want feedback on this proposed revamp of the CBD.

THE Gladstone Regional Council asked for feedback on their proposed revitalisation of the Gladstone CBD, and feedback it got.

Many residents announced their distaste for the council's plan to reinvigorate Goondoon St with its "replanting concept".

The concept includes the placement of street trees, flowering plants, some artificially turfed roundabouts and median strips, a new seating area and feature gardens.

Also, The Library Square will be artificially turfed and wooden seating will be installed.

But some residents don't think re-vegetating the CBD will help to boost it, including Tony Finn, who said it's a hard comparison to beat with the Stockland centre.

"I don't think that adding a few shrubs and a bit of turf will turn around the amount of people passing through the area as in increasing trade," he said.

"Possibly the building of a multi-story shopping mall in that area would be the only lifesaver for failing shops."

Nicole Connolly said the redevelopment was 'underwhelming' and 'disappointing'.

"There are only a couple of places on the street currently that have decent amounts of shade and in the proposal some of those large shade giving trees are replaced with small shrubs," she said.

"It's a hot street so surely street appeal could be achieved without removing the small amount of shade already there."

Dana McLeod Schneider said the council needed to focus on bettering the parking along the street.

"With all the parking restrictions no one wants to go up (Goondoon St) which is really sad," she said.

"You can't even have a coffee with friends without limiting the time so people choose to go elsewhere where they can stay as long as they want."

In regards to these comments and suggestions of money well-spent elsewhere, council were not able to provide a response today.