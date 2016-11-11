'Why should I suffer': Anger as locals break the law

OFF YA LEASH: Brea Whelan, with Tatum and Squirt, is upset dog owners aren't following the leash rules at Canoe Point.

WHO let the dogs out?

Gladstone residents, according to one fed-up local, who says those who let their dogs off their leashes at a public place and don't have them under voice command, need to abide by the local law.

New Auckland resident Brea Whelan, said dog walkers, particularly at Canoe Point, needed to keep a better eye on their stray dogs while walking on the beach.

The 25-year-old was walking her two leashed dogs along the beach last week when they were approached by two separate stray dogs, with owners nowhere in sight.

While the dogs were not aggressive, Ms Whelan said it wasn't fair she couldn't even walk down the beach without fear she would be attacked.

And when she posted her concerns on Facebook, she was further attacked by people saying she should take her dogs to a different beach, if she wasn't comfortable with the conditions.

"Why should I have to take my dogs elsewhere when they are the people breaking the law and not having control of their dogs ... why should I suffer?

"I'm doing the right thing, and I cannot control what my dogs would do if approached by an unknown dog, especially with no reliable owner in sight to keep their dog under 'voice command'."

Brea Whelan's dogs Tatum and Squirt at the beach. Paul Braven GLA101116DOGS

However the council said that it must be proven, and a large amount of evidence would be needed to prove the "offence".

"As well as allowance for Council's Compliance and Enforcement Policy which dictates that informal action is generally taken in the first instance prior to formal action," a council spokesperson said.

"Council officers conduct patrols of the beach to monitor compliance with the local law. This includes patrols in the early mornings and late afternoons."

Ms Whelan said she had been told many people had stopped going to Canoe Points because of all the dogs running around alone.