'Custom designed' $4m park transforms local town

THE $4m Alf Larson/Lions Park upgrade has created a buzz in the Miriam Vale area.

The long weekend saw locals and tourists flooding the play area with the last day of the school holidays yesterday especially busy.

Miriam Vale residents have eagerly waited for the redevelopment.

The redevelopment saw a complete revamp of the Alf Larson/Lions Park area, a project dating back to 2013 when the plans were approved by the Gladstone Regional Council.

Resident Janine Vella said her three children had keenly watched the construction in anticipation of trying out the new play equipment and water park.

She said it had "enormously" changed the area and given the small town's main road a huge boost.

"It's been outdated for so long, this is just a huge change," she said.

The Miriam Vale resident was one of many who spent yesterday at the park with their children.

Some residents travelled from Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Agnes Water to see the new facility.

"My kids have been watching it for the last few months being built and seeing what's going up next and talking about how they're going to enjoy it,' Ms Vella said.

"We've been looking forward to this for a long time."

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said in a video community update on Facebook that it was one of his favourite projects.

The upgrade provides new structures including a travellers' comfort stop, community workshop and youth meeting centre near the existing CWA.

"The new family precinct means locals and tourists will be able to enjoy a modern, custom designed play area," Mr Burnett said.

"There's also a custom designed car park with space for caravans and trailers to help draw tourists to the southern end of the Gladstone region."

The ribbon will be cut to officially open the park on Saturday, November 19 at 10.30am.