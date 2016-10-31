29°
News

'Reach for stars': Local film makers shine at competition: Photos

Declan Cooley
| 31st Oct 2016 6:15 AM
Gladstone comes alive with the Capricorn Film Festival at the marina.
Gladstone comes alive with the Capricorn Film Festival at the marina.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE red carpet was rolled out for the Capricorn Film Festival as more than a thousand people sat under the bright lights at the marina to watch short films produced by local talent.

The film festival, in its second year, kicked things off on Friday with a showing of the feature-length "twisted high school musical" film EMO the Musical.

Capricorn Film Festival founder Luke Graham said it was a fantastic film to start the festival off, with more than 300 people "absolutely loving it".

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I'm a lot less nervous this year because we only had three short films last year but this year we had 20-plus films (entered) from local film makers," Mr Graham said.

"A huge amount of effort has gone into this year's festival.

"It seems like the community is really starting to grab hold of it.

"There's been a lot more marketing and the support has almost quadrupled from last year."

Although everyone in the crowd had turned up to watch some great local films, the star attractions of the night were the VIP judges who included Charlie Clausen and Lisa Gormley from Home and Away and 800 Words stars Melina Vidler and Benson Jack Anthony.

"It's been absolutely crazy trying to set up a short film festival in a place where they don't have any arts at all," Mr Graham said.

"But why not reach for the stars because there are some really talented film makers in this region.

"For every single one of them it's a stepping stone but for the winner it's the glory of being known as the best film maker in that age group for the region which is pretty cool."

This year's winners included the films Tiny Dancer by Ellie Kendall; Neighbourhood Wars by Dan Mulvhill; and, Madeleine Dyer and Sengatan by Frank Magre and Paul Henri.

Gladstone sparkie Cory Ebenestelli, who directed and acted in the film Becoming Art, said the filmmaking process had been good fun and wasn't too concerned about having other people watch his film.

"I've done poetry slams before where it's just crickets in the crowd so it can't really get much worse than that," he said.

"The thing about art is that it's there to be shared. It's just good to get your ideas out there and maybe influence the way people think and if people want to throw tomatoes at it then so be it."

But as for next year's festival, Mr Graham said we will have to wait and see.

Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Former treasurer banned by ASIC for $30K fraud

BREAKING: Former treasurer banned by ASIC for $30K fraud

FORMER Gladstone Brothers Junior Rugby League treasurer Linda Rae Whelan has been permanently banned by ASIC after she defrauded the club of more than $33,000.

'Family on the brink': Mum's plea for help as kids suffer

BETTER SERVICES: Kay Lewis with her son Connor who has autism says Gladstone lacks adequate services to help people like her who need extra care for their kids.

MUM'S 'FAMILY is on the brink' and she gets next to no help.

Million-dollar construction of 'life saving' centre begins

SAVING LIVES: Pete Campbell and Neil Smith gearing up to build the driver education training centre at Benaraby.

BUT two men behind the project are worried it won't open soon enough

PHOTOS: Bechtel 'bid war' with tradies to battle for 50 trucks

Tradies on the ready for a truck bid war.

TRADIES to battle it out for Hiluxs, Navaras, and Ford Rangers.

Local Partners

The top four spots for a pub feed in Gladstone

The votes are in: Here are the top four pubs for a dinner feed in Gladstone.

New Aussies call Gladstone home

NEW AUSSIE: Chris Williams, daughters Nia, 1, Cerys, 7, and his Australian-born wife Sarah.

24 new Aussies call Gladstone home with citizenship welcome

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016.

There's plenty to see and do in Gladstone today.

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

The intruder who was shot at Miranda Kerr's home had reportedly hand-delivered a love letter to the property two days before his altercation

Prince Harry 'dating Suits actor Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is not giving anything away about his rumoured romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.

Harry is said to be “besotted” by the brunette beauty

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

PARAGLIDER Shane Tighe at a spot overlooking the site of a crash at Glass House Mountains yesterday.

If you could fly like an eagle, would you give it up?

Australia's biggest musicians team up against new law

Jessica Mauboy is one of the musicians fronting a new campaign to protest against a proposed change to legislation.

Cold Chisel, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem part of major campaign

The Block teams fuming over Kim and Chris's terrace win

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning terrace in The Block's challenge apartment.

BUDGET dramas continue to cause friction in challenge apartment.

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose

Amber Rose wants Trump to get in trouble for sexual harassment

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Cumberbatch spilled the beans on a secret casting decision

SPACIOUS, EASY CARE LIVING WITH SIDE ACCESS AND SHED!

6 Central Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 3 $379,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone welcomes 6 Central Avenue to the market. Built in 2010 by local award winning builders CCF you can rest assured this house is a quality...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $160,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Mortgagee in Possession

5/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne is proud to present to market this architecturally designed townhouse at Glen Eden Mews that ticks all the boxes. The well presented unit is...

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

OVER-COMMITTED SELLER HAS GONE.... MUST SELL!

2 Trevally Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 5 4 1 AUCTION

All formal offers prior to Auction will be seriously considered. This impressive two storey home offers ample scope for comfortable living and entertaining for...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...FIRST TIME OFFERED...YOU&#39;VE SEEN THE REST COME AND SEE THE BEST!!!

25 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $419,000

From the moment you step inside this beautifully presented home you will see that no expense has been spared to create the ultimate in family living. Built in...

WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE

5 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 4 2 7 $425,000

It's a Life Style change! Where else could you secure a home where there are pathways, picnic tables and a boardwalk to the beach and park less than 100meters...

GREAT FAMILY HOME...QUALITY LOCAL BUILD...UNBELIEVABLE VALUE

23 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $370,000

New to market is this family-friendly four bedroom home on 794m2, which will cater for even the largest of families. This modern lowset designed home provides...

MASSIVE FAMILY HOME ON 2400M2...SWEEPING HARBOUR VIEWS...SELLER&#39;S HAVE PURCHASED ELSEWHERE!!!

16 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 7 $579,000

Not often does a property of this calibre present to the market on 2400m2 with sweeping water views. This double storey brick residence has been meticulously...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME...NO SHORTAGE ON VALUE...SELLER&#39;S ARE DOWNSIZING

21 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This well proportioned low set brick home is located on a 944m2 level hilltop allotment in Kin Kora close to the Kin Kora school. If you're considering looking...

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Gladstone's 10 bargain properties on the market

No Caption

YOU will only buy these properties this cheap right now.

Investors eye new local estate with dirt cheap property

A new estate, Aquatic Vista, has opened at Agnes Water.

BUYERS to go crazy for an entire new estate put on the market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!