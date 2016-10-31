'Reach for stars': Local film makers shine at competition: Photos

Gladstone comes alive with the Capricorn Film Festival at the marina.

THE red carpet was rolled out for the Capricorn Film Festival as more than a thousand people sat under the bright lights at the marina to watch short films produced by local talent.

The film festival, in its second year, kicked things off on Friday with a showing of the feature-length "twisted high school musical" film EMO the Musical.

Capricorn Film Festival founder Luke Graham said it was a fantastic film to start the festival off, with more than 300 people "absolutely loving it".

"I'm a lot less nervous this year because we only had three short films last year but this year we had 20-plus films (entered) from local film makers," Mr Graham said.

"A huge amount of effort has gone into this year's festival.

"It seems like the community is really starting to grab hold of it.

"There's been a lot more marketing and the support has almost quadrupled from last year."

Although everyone in the crowd had turned up to watch some great local films, the star attractions of the night were the VIP judges who included Charlie Clausen and Lisa Gormley from Home and Away and 800 Words stars Melina Vidler and Benson Jack Anthony.

"It's been absolutely crazy trying to set up a short film festival in a place where they don't have any arts at all," Mr Graham said.

"But why not reach for the stars because there are some really talented film makers in this region.

"For every single one of them it's a stepping stone but for the winner it's the glory of being known as the best film maker in that age group for the region which is pretty cool."

This year's winners included the films Tiny Dancer by Ellie Kendall; Neighbourhood Wars by Dan Mulvhill; and, Madeleine Dyer and Sengatan by Frank Magre and Paul Henri.

Gladstone sparkie Cory Ebenestelli, who directed and acted in the film Becoming Art, said the filmmaking process had been good fun and wasn't too concerned about having other people watch his film.

"I've done poetry slams before where it's just crickets in the crowd so it can't really get much worse than that," he said.

"The thing about art is that it's there to be shared. It's just good to get your ideas out there and maybe influence the way people think and if people want to throw tomatoes at it then so be it."

But as for next year's festival, Mr Graham said we will have to wait and see.