Hairdresser heaven: Beer-serving barber to open new shops

The Garage Barber Shop owner Rex Silver says Gladstone men are taking more pride in their appearances.

CUTTING edge style and grooming for men quickly became a business success story for Gladstone hair stylist Rex Silver.

Just 18 months after opening his edgy Garage Barber Shop in the CBD, the popular men's destination has won the Business of Choice (People's Choice) award at The Observer 2016 Best in Business Awards.

And with its solid bookings for savvy haircuts, Mr Silver says he is set to expand his award winning concept to Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

"We have really hit the mark with men's hair," he said. "We created a guys space that is comfortable where they can enjoy a boutique beer and relax.

"It is a sanctuary for men where we look after their image, groom them and they walk out feeling great.

"There is the aesthetics of our shop design with motor bikes on display. And we are great barbers."

This Gladstone lad has made good after venturing out in the world then returning with his family like the prodigal son and giving back to his community with flare and style.

The win affirms that he and his staff are doing it right by the men and boys of Gladstone who take pride in their appearance.

The Garage Barber Shop, established downstairs of his Silver Salon, is open seven days.

Now proven, Mr Silver will be opening his new Bundaberg barber shop on busy Bourbong St with business partner Michael Young.

It should be open by February.

He anticipates that Rockhampton men will look sharper by the middle of next year when their own Garage Barber Shop opens.

A strong believer in "shops on the high street" Mr Silver is also eyeing off future possibilities of opening his concept barber shops in suburbs of Brisbane but avoiding the big shopping centres.

With 33 years experience in the trade he sees the modern take on barber shops making them destinations in themselves.

"Barbering it is a real culture, even has its own hash tags," he said.

"Women's hair is being creative and making a shape that suits their appearance. With men the outline must be perfect with clean cut lines."

Mr Silver referred to other cultures like in the Middle East where men visiting barbers for haircuts and shaves was done every couple of days to maintain a perfectly groomed appearance.

He ensures he stays informed and is often searching out YouTube. With no shortage of hairy lads in this industrial city, Mr Silver is researching proven methods where cotton wool dipped in metho is lit to singe off ear hair.