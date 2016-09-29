RATINGS IN: The most popular radio stations in Gladstone

WE NOW know what you're listening to out there after the first radio ratings has been completed in the Fitzroy Region since 2001.

The results show that people from Gladstone and Rockhampton love their commercial radio with 28.8% of people over the age of 10 listening to Hot FM and 24.4% listening to Sea FM.

The ratings formulated by Commercial Radio Australia showed that 53.2% of people aged 10-17 listened to Hot FM, 27.7% Sea FM and 6.4% Triple J.

But the Triple J audience almost double in the 18-24-year-olds range with 12%, as Hot FM and Sea FM still having the majority.

ABC Capricornia has a 14% share of the total audience with 2.1% of the 10-17-year-olds.

But the only a small portion of the 18-39-year-olds listen to the government owned station but the older listeners really back it.

For the over 65 listeners, 48% tune into ABC Capricornia, 23.9% of people aged 55-64 and 9.7% of people aged 45-44.

ABC Capricornia also has the majority of the evening listeners with 33% of the 7pm-12am session.