RATINGS BATTLE: The shows Gladstone people are glued to

ON THE BALL: Nathan Reardon hopes to cement a spot for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash.

TV NETWORKS must be cashing in on the Summer of sport with thousands of eyeballs glued to flat screens across Gladstone.

Although the Australian Open tennis is only now getting to the pointy end, over two days last week it had the most people tuning in for their tournament fix.

But during key timeslots on Wednesday and Thursday both the Big Bash and one dayer between Australia and Pakistan attracted more viewers than the tennis.

Last Thursday the Tennis peaked at 21,000 at 1.45pm, but the game between Australia and Pakistan was close behind at 20,000, according to Nielsen Television Audience Measurement.

But as the night went the tennis dropped off while the cricket surged right through until it ended, never going below 11,000 eyeballs between 4.45pm and 8.45pm.

In the contest between WIN and Seven in the coveted 6pm news slot, Seven came out on top in the ratings battle.

8,000 people tuned in for Seven's 6pm news, while WIN managed to only get 3000.

However both news bulletins were trumped by Nine's national news, taking in 11,000 viewers, though some of those people might have just been waiting for the cricket to start back up.

On Wednesday last week clearly local punters just love the KFC Big Bash, regardless of whether the Brisbane Heat are playing.

15,000 Big Bash fans tuned to watch the Sydney Thunder go up against the Adelaide Strikers, which was more than 10,000 more viewers than the lead up show, The Project.

At the same time, 7.30pm, only 4000 people were watching the tennis.

Once again Seven beat its rival WIN for the 6pm news slot, with 12,000 people tuning in to watch Seven compared to 6000 on WIN.