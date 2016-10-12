Cut off date for Gladstone rates discount imminent

GLADSTONE Region Council rates are due on Monday.

This is the closing date for customers to either pay in full to receive a discount, or set up a payment plan to prevent the accrual of interest on overdue amounts.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the council had this year extended the due date for rates from 30 days to 60 days from issue, with the addition of a second discount option.

"We offered our usual 10 per cent discount on full payments made within 30 days," Cr Burnett said.

"But if you missed this deadline, you can still receive a five per cent discount if your payment is received by October 17."

Mayor Matt Burnett.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

He said paying directly to the council was the safest method to ensure rates payments were cleared in time for the discount.

This can be done through the online services platform or by visiting any administration or transaction centre.