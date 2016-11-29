Raphael gets to swim off into the sunset

Raphael the turtle about to be released by the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

A turtle freely scurrying off into the ocean was a sight that treated bystanders on the weekend.

Raphael the hawksbill turtle was set free after spending a few months in rehabilitation.

Quion Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre turtle supervisor and wildlife carer Jess Hildebrand said the critically endangered turtle was found underweight, dirty and covered in barnacles.

"He was named by the Green Army volunteers who found him on the day so they gave him the name...but I'm pretty sure they named him after the ninja turtle,” she said.

Found on Bangalee Beach, near Yeppoon, Raphael was just 3.9kg when he was found but when released he weighed a sturdy 7.4kg.

"He was really active and healthy and ready to be released,” Ms Hildebrand said.

"We could have released him a few weeks ago but he was really good friends with the other turtle, Dori, so we didn't want to break up the friendship.”

There are currently three turtles in rehabilitation at the centre, down from eight over the past few months.

"Some people aren't really sure what to do when they see a sick turtle,” Ms Hildebrand said.

"Keep the turtle in the shade, if it looks dehydrated put some water on it but don't put it in the water and call the RSPCA or us.”

Hawksbill turtles are critically endangered, so they can't be kept in commercial environments.

"He took about two minutes to pop back into the water...the little ones head off to the deep water,” Ms Hildebrand said.

If you find an injured or ill turtle, call Quion Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre on 0408 431 304.