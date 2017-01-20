Rape 'triggered' sex worker who assaulted police

A VISIT by male police officers was the final straw for a Gladstone sex worker after she reported being raped by a client.

The sex worker, 48, had requested female officers when she phoned through her complaint on October 20 last year.

She claims she discovered the client was not using a condom during sex and he proceeded to rape her when she told him to stop.

When two male officers arrived she became agitated and yelled abuse at them.

She then reached under her clothing and attempted to wipe her vaginal fluids on one of the officer's faces.

The woman was restrained and later charged with serious assault on a police officer.

That was the story heard in Gladstone Magistrates Court as she pleaded guilty to the charge.

Lawyer Kylie Devney said the woman had a history of alcohol problems and turned to alcohol immediately following the rape.

She had drunk an entire bottle of Cointreau by the time police arrived.

Ms Devney said the woman had experienced a lifetime of abuse at the hands of men, including an extremely violent 24-year relationship, and was further triggered when the male officers arrived.

She said her client had "perceived issues with males" and felt "condescended and judged" by the officers because of her line of work.

"Unfortunately that contributed to her actions in her highly intoxicated state," Ms Devney said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said both police and ambulance officers acted professionally towards the woman, with police attempting to check in on her again the following day.

Sgt Stevens said police did their best to meet requests for female officers to attend jobs, but had limited resources.

He said while the woman didn't make contact with the officer's face, her actions were made especially serious by the risk of spreading diseases through contact with bodily fluids.

Ms Devney said her client was remorseful, and "highly disgusted" by her "abhorrent" actions.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said the woman had shown "amazing resilience" by having no real criminal record, given her difficult life and line of work.

However, she said police were entitled to do their job without being assaulted.

She sentenced the woman to a 12 month intensive corrections order, also known as jail time served within the community.

The woman will undergo counselling and carry out community service as part of the order.