BOM: Why 'amplified' upper-troughs bypass Gladstone

Luke J Mortimer
19th Sep 2016

GLADSTONE continues to miss the rain soaking other parts of the state.

The north-west oriented upper troughs, producing record September rainfall in the state's west, are intensifying inland leaving the coast with just drizzle.

Weather experts at Bureau of Meteorology have hooked onto the pattern, with Nicholas Fhera saying the upper troughs are covering too much dry land to carry any significant rain to Gladstone.

"They're being more amplified when they're in the interior part of the state and they've weakened out as they approached the coast," Mr Fhera said.

BoM was again yesterday expecting a band of rain cloud expanding from Mt

Isa in Queensland's north-west to the south-east to turn to drizzle by the time it arrived at Gladstone this morning.

Another upper-trough that will hit the state's west tomorrow is also expected to fizzle at Gladstone.

BoM has recorded 51.9mm in its Gladstone airport rain-gauge this month,

well above the September average of about 29mm,

but it's still short of the record-breaking falls in western Queensland.

Birdsville, in the state's south-west, has clocked its highest rainfall since records began in 2000 with 54mm.

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone region, rain, weather

