The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service was tasked to a rescue at Heron Island today.

A 69-year-old man suffered a suspected cardiac condition, causing him to almost drown at Heron Island today.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to the island to rescue the man.

Upon the arrival and during the flight to Rockhampton the on board doctor and paramedic worked to stabilise the patient.

He ingested a "considerable amount of sea water".

He was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.