Races cancelled as heavy showers and storms set in

WET WEEK: Heavy showers and storms to stick around for the rest of the week.

THE Gladstone Region is set for a miserable lead up to the New Year, with heavy showers and thunderstorms predicted throughout the week.

In the last 24 hours almost 30mm of rain was recorded in Gladstone but with the rain settling in this morning, the Calliope Jockey Club's Boxing Day races was the first casualty of the wet weather.

With horses, jockeys, bookmakers and patrons coming from across central Queensland the club's president, Jim Neill-Ballantine, had to make the tough call to cancel early.

"We didn't have any rain last night but then it came in heavy about 9am so there was no chance the races could get up the way the weather was,” Mr Neill-Ballantine.

"We had horses coming from all over so we had to make the decision before they left the stables.

"We've had a few people turn up and about three bookmakers come and go.”

Mr Neill-Ballantine said the club would know in a few days whether they would be able to hold another race meeting in January to make up for the Boxing Day cancellation.

Calliope Jockey Club secretary Margaret Neill-Ballantine said it was a shame the race had to be cancelled.

"There were 39 horses lined up for the five races today...and even though the track could probably handle more rain we couldn't (risk it),” she said.

"It's a really big day for the community but we had to make the call early and now I'm sort of hoping it'll set in because it's a shame to cancel it.”

Mrs Neill-Ballantine said one year a horse was struck by lightning and the club did not want that to happen again.

Rainfall of 24mm, 13mm, 19mm and 14mm fell in the last 24 hours at 1770, Calliope, Benaraby and Boyne Island, respectively.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks said the bulk of rain activity in the state was now sitting right above the Gladstone region.

"Yesterday there were falls of up to 150mm in Bundaberg and that weather system is now based around 1770 and extends through to Gladstone,” Mr Banks said.

"There are quite a few heavy showers off the coast which could grow to thunderstorms.

"For Gladstone you'll probably have heavy showers and the odd rumble of thunder which should ease to the south over the coming days.

"The concern with thunderstorms is the intensity of rainfall and if it intensifies it may cause flash flooding and we'll issue warnings for them.”

Forecast

Tomorrow - High chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning.

Wednesday - Medium chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday - High chance of showers and the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Friday - High chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday - Medium chance of showers.

Sunday - Medium chance of showers in the morning with the chance of a thunderstorm later in the day.