Quarter century milestone for Gladstone hairdresser

A WARM smile and a knack with the scissors has lured clients through the doors of Cath's Hair Studio for 25 years.

Tonight owner Cath Wassell will celebrate her Gladstone Central Charter Square salon's most impressive milestone yet, reaching its 25th birthday.

The experienced hairdresser said it was their passion and friendly approach that set them apart.

Mrs Wassell teaches her team of five stylists to treat every customer with respect, and spend the time needed to make that person feel extra special.

"This is an achievement I never really thought I would make," she said.

"You just don't every think you'll be in business for that long, but if you're on a good thing, then you keep it up."

Her friendly demeanour, and knack with the scissors, has kept clients returning to her for 25 years.

"We've been counsellors for years," she said.

"You have people come in who may have just split up with their husband, or they're having other life problems.

"They want to talk to someone and know what they say won't go anywhere," she said.

Charlene Kalmar, Catherine Wassell,Brielle Couch, Hannah Hooper and Talitha Couch.From Cath's Hairdressers celebrating 25 years. Paul Braven

Mrs Wassell has seen the best and the worst of hair styling, and she said right now we were in the midst of some of the best she'd seen.

"The 80s were the worst," she said.

"The perm almost killed this occupation.

"Someone thought it would be a good idea to tell people this is fashionable, and if you do it you don't have to do your hair for three months."

"I'm so glad we're past that."

Principal stylist Charlene Kalmar has spent four years working at the salon.

She said it was Cath's training and perfectionism that made it a great workplace.

"I wanted to work somewhere that was more caring for clients.

"Here I have the time to really look after the clients properly and I'm a bit of a perfectionist, so that works for me."