Qld senator rules out pinching Ken O'Dowd's seat

MUSICAL chairs is a game played by kids but it's also a game apparently enjoyed by our politicians.

Prime Ministers get knifed in the back regularly and scandal hit MP's are often forced to go gently into the night.

After a tight contest for Flynn at the last federal election in July last year, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd managed to secure a third term after an eight week election campaign and 11 days of counting.

His rival, Labor's Zac Beers, took a big chunk out of Mr O'Dowd's 6.5% margin in the electorate and on election night was more than 2000 votes head of the veteran MP.

But as postal votes tumbled in from around the country Mr O'Dowd pulled ahead and eventually had a big enough gap which forced Mr Beers to concede.

However in the aftermath of the election and despite winning the seat for the third time, rumours circulated Senator Matt Canavan had ambitions to move to the lower house and was eyeing off Flynn.

But as both men sat in the boardroom at The Observer this week, Mr Canavan put the issue to rest, for at least a little while anyway.

When asked about a possible move to the lower house and the Central Queensland seat of Flynn, the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia said he had "no plans to do that".

"I've just had my fifth baby and I think I've got a safe seat for six years," Mr Canavan said.

Mr O'Dowd was asked about his long term prospects and although he was careful to remain ambiguous, he gave an indication that he may not go around for a fourth term.

He said he was quite happy where he was and wouldn't make a decision in the next 12 months.

"I will make sure there is adequate time for the next guy to come in," Mr O'Dowd said.

Whatever happens it will no doubt be interesting with the re-emergence of Pauline Hanson's One Nation.

Although Ms Hanson has her focus on taking a number of seats at the next state election, her out-of-town federal candidate polled strongly in Flynn.

Phil Baker got 16% of the vote, which made life extremely difficult for Mr O'Dowd.

And if you add into the mix a more experienced Labor candidate, Flynn could be up for grabs again at the next election.