Tourism boost with 'hundreds' flocking to Gladstone's CBD

A 93-year wait is over for Gladstone women as they roll out the welcoming mat for this year's QCWA state conference.

For the first time since the QCWA was formed in 1923 the state conference will be held in Gladstone.

Tannum Sands treasure Maree McLelvie, Gladstone president Hether Wieland and Gladstone vice president Pat Van Bergen with artwork donater by Sue Daw which is just one of the items on auction at next weeks QCWA conference. Mike Richards GLA211016QCWA

The conference, which starts on Monday, will bring more than 300 QCWA delegates from across the state to our region's hotels, stores and restaurants.

Port Curtis QCWA division chairman Heather Wieland said Gladstone region members had spent the past two years preparing for the four-day conference.

The event has been in the works since the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre had a $33m revamp in 2013.

The improvements gave the necessary space to host the conference, which will have 120 table displays and seating for 300 people.

Mrs Wieland said the event proved the not-for-profit organisation was far more than a group for morning tea and scones.

"This is our first opportunity to show off our wonderful city," Mrs Wieland said.

"Besides our beautiful theatre we're giving them every opportunity to explore, to go out and see the harbour, visit Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

"There's so much to see in Gladstone and the delegates won't be spending all their time inside."

The event is tipped to be a great opportunity for small business, including those in restaurants and accommodation.

Mrs Wieland said their proposal to host the event included accommodation and eatery options, details about the venue and other tourism attractions.

"We needed to prove Gladstone was a place where 300 delegates could visit and it had to show there would be enough accommodation and places to eat for them too.

"We showed it would be an attractive place too if people wanted to bring their partners, so they could go on tours and enjoy themselves."

The conference will feature a guest talk from Shane Webcke, final judging for a cake and photography competition and a state public speaking challenge.

Mrs Wieland said organising the conference was a combined effort between the Gladstone, Tannum Sands, Calliope and Boyne Valley groups.