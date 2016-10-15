New jobs on offer for workers 'to support QAL's future'

QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited has had a tough year, with redundancies and restructuring but the company that has given Gladstone people a career for almost 50 years isn't stopping just yet.

QAL is once again giving Gladstone residents the opportunity to start a career as an apprentice at the Parsons Point refinery.

These people will join the 35 current apprentices at QAL to learn their skills and will follow the 812 apprentices that have been trained there since 1968.

Many QAL workers today went home without a job after the company axed workers due to cost cuts. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven

The apprenticeships are in electrical instrumentation and fitting and turning for the plants' 2017 intake.

The five-year and four-year programme respectively, offers apprentices hands-on, on-the-job training along with formal qualification delivered through CQUniversity.

"QAL has had a tough year but we are really pleased to be able to offer apprenticeship positions next year," Queensland Alumina Limited general manager Mike Dunstan said.

And it has been a tough year for QAL as the aluminium price hit a 25-year low.

The pressure on QAL was from the international aluminium market as a ramp up in production in China created a supply glut.

Rio Tinto employed McKinsey & Company to review the QAL refinery, resulting in redundancies in February, March and again this month.

'TOUGH YEAR' AT QAL |

Despite the trouble Rio Tinto is continuing to kick-start people's careers in refining like it has for almost 50 years.

"It's important for us to keep developing our tradespeople and foster a pipeline of talented people to support the future of QAL," Mr Dunstan said.

To apply for the positions visit www.qalcareers.com.au and check out the traineeships application as well.

Applications close on October 30.