Gladstone men gave their working life to QAL

QUEENSLAND Alumina Ltd celebrates its 50th year of operation in Gladstone next year but its real strength lays with its workers.

During development during the 1970s its industry employed around 1200 people and with many giving a large chunk of their work life to its operation there has been continuing retirement. Many after two decades or more of service.

But given the work camaraderie and strong friendships that formed through their shared on the job experiences its former staff set up the QAL Retirees group. And although many former staff sold up homes during the Gladstone boom and moved south to regional cities like Bundaberg they have kept in touch.

The retirees meet monthly and this week QAL put on its yearly dinner for dozens of former workers at the Club Hotel.

People like former electrician Peter Wadge (club vice president) and Ross Maudsley (president) are like hundreds of QAL employees who raised and educated their families here as a result of having solid employment.

Gunnar and Rita Moller enjoy the dinner. Paul Braven GLA121016RETIRE

Peter Wadge and his late wife Wendy arrived in Australia as migrants from Sacriston in the UK where he worked in coal mines but their two-year stop in Gladstone in 1976 became permanent.

"I brought a block of land at Wurdong Heights. With three children we stayed here," he said.

"I never regretted it. A good work environment and I made a lot of good friendships."

Ross Maudsley worked in the laboratory becoming supervisor and like Peter says it offered stable employment.

Ross worked between 1977 and 2010, saying that like he and Peter many people worked there for 10 to 20 years.

For details of the QAL Retirees Club, phone Ross on 49782984.