Put your paws together for Team RSPCA

Team RSPCA's Nicole Allison, Jolanda Borchers, Sarah Barwise, Vicki Willams and CJ Barwise took home the Best Not for Profit category at the Best in Business Awards 2016.

"WE NORMALLY get our recognition from the animals, so it was nice to get that from people."

Team RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said she was blown away by the organisation's win in the Best Not for Profit category at last Saturday's Best in Business awards.

The support from the community - and those there on the night - was more than she could have expected.

"Everyone was cheering so loud when were called out and went up on stage, it was almost as exciting as the award itself," she said.

"It was the first time we've been nominated, let alone won, so it was very special to use.

"Just to get that support from the community great."

The organisation recently underwent some big changes, re-branding from Friends of RSPCA after almost 25 years, and being able to employ its own veterinary nurse.

Also nominated for Best Not for Profit were Hopelink, Koolyangarra Kindergarten and Rotary Club of Gladstone - Port Curtis.