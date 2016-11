FESTIVE SPIRIT: Let us know about your Christmas lights display so it can be added to our map.

'TIS the season to go Christmas light looking.

With Christmas light displays already popping up around town, The Observer is compiling a map of those homes that shine the most.

The map will help you find homes really worth nominating for the Christmas Lights Competition.

If you have a display around town you want people to see, please let us know.

Email Alana.Kenzler@gladstoneobserver.com.au by Tuesday, December 6.

The map will be published in The Observer on Saturday, December 10.