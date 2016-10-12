28°
News

'S**t, w*ore': Mum's car park attack over Facebook post

Ross Irby
| 12th Oct 2016 7:28 PM Updated: 8:17 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PUNCHES flew as two women attacked another woman at the Stocklands shopping centre outside Coles in an apparent blue over Facebook posts.

It was Thursday late-night shopping and the fracas ended with Peta Marie Cowburn, 36, being charged with assault. The mother of four pleaded guilty.

Prosecutor Barry Stevens told a Gladstone court police were called to a disturbance at 6.30pm, September 8 in the Stocklands car park.

Witnesses told police two females began bashing a motor vehicle and abusing a woman inside "calling her slut, whore ".

FROM COURT | 

Mum's death leads Gladstone man to life of crime

She attacked 'giggling' girl found in bed with her boyfriend

Peta Cowburn.
Peta Cowburn.

The female got out and another woman assaulted her and pulled her pony tail.

Sergeant Stevens said when she was on the ground Cowburn was punching her in the head and body.

The injured female, 32, was transported to Gladstone Base Hospital and later released.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Cowburn said she was ashamed by her behaviour that night.

"There is a large background behind it," she said.

"It is a family dispute. Been a lot of nonsense put on Facebook and quite unfortunate accusations thrown around.

"It's a family dispute getting out of hand.

"A lot of nastiness on Facebook. And if we could shut it down we would not be here in court."

Ms O'Gorman said Cowburn was with the co-accused at shops and with all this nonsense going on Facebook "made them see red" and they (the two women) had not handled it in an appropriate way.

She said Cowburn's involvement was delivering punches while the woman was on the ground and the bulk of the assault was alleged against her co-accused (still before the court).

Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was not the way a woman should behave punching another woman in the head in public in front of Coles over a family dispute.

"You punched her on the ground. It is not appropriate behaviour for someone your age," she said.

Cowburn was convicted and fined $500.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstonecourt, gladstone region

BREAKING: Plans revealed for $21.5m Gladstone region resort

BREAKING: Plans revealed for $21.5m Gladstone region resort

THE Gladstone region would receive a $21.5m tourism splash with a new revised resort planned for Burua.

BREAKING: Coles ditches Gladstone legal battle, plan

The Dixon Dr entry.

What now for the supermarket giant's Kirkwood dream?

GPC says black lung not an issue for terminal workers

Aerial View of the RG Tanna Coal Terminal, Gladstone.

Black lung not an issure for workers at Gladstone Ports Corporation

'Show us your t*ts': Then her boyfriend stepped in

Jesse Clark Photo Tegan Annett / The Observer

GLADSTONE teen's call to woman 'show us tour tits' backfires.

Local Partners

'It never leaves you': He saved toddler Taipan victim

HELICOPTER crewman's grueling day at work.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Cut off date for Gladstone rates discount imminent

Mayor Matt Burnett.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

LAST DAY to pay rates for a discount or set up a payment plan.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has received his knighthood.

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit for Cathriona White

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

Khloe Kardashian: Kim isn't doing that well after robbery

Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe says Kim is still "not doing that well" after being robbed

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME...NO SHORTAGE ON VALUE...SELLER&#39;S ARE DOWNSIZING

21 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This well proportioned low set brick home is located on a 944m2 level hilltop allotment in Kin Kora close to the Kin Kora school. If you're considering looking...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT WITH HARBOUR VIEWS...INNERY CITY LOCATION...PRICED TO SELL

1/141 Oaka Lane, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $130,000

Solid income generating unit located in the CBD of Gladstone. A short stroll to the Valley shopping centre. Located in a complex of 4, this established unit was...

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...NEW TO THE MARKET...MUST BE SOLD

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...FIRST TIME OFFERED...YOU&#39;VE SEEN THE REST COME AND SEE THE BEST!!!

25 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $429,000

From the moment you step inside this beautifully presented home you will see that no expense has been spared to create the ultimate in family living. Built in...

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM FAMILY HOME

18 View Point Way, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

Everything you have been waiting for, this modern 4 bedroom home has the size and position for your family's needs. Set in a quiet street in New Auckland and...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $149,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

Looking For An Investment That&#39;s Priced to Meet the Market?

Unit 13/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

This 121m2 modern townhouse is priced low to sell quickly and would be an asset to your investment portfolio! It is a buyer's market and now is the time to take...

FAMILY HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

1 Bragg Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

One thing buyers are constantly asking for is an affordable home with side access. Are you one of those buyers? Well I have the home for you! This beautiful brick...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

OPINION: Bank's high-risk rating hurts Gladstone 'strugglers'

Classifying Gladstone as a "mining town” is insulting.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Gladstone on bank's mining town 'risky' home loan list

GLADSTONE on list of mining towns deemed 'high-risk' for home loans.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off