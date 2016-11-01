Pump track construction begins for Christmas finish

CONSTRUCTION of the region's first ever pumptrack at Memorial Park, Gladstone, has officially started.

A pumptrack is a small, looping trail system that users can ride continuously.

A user's speed along the pumptrack is dependent on their ability to gain momentum by "pumping" the tight terrain transitions of the track.

The facility is scheduled to be completed by Christmas this year, weather permitting.

No Caption Rowan Hunnam

The council said it hopes the facility would encourage youths to get outside, get active and get involved in the community.