PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What's open, what's closed in Gladstone?

TODAY marks the Queen's Birthday public holiday.
Many businesses in Gladstone will be open today despite the holiday.
However some may have different trading hours compared to normal days.
What's open?
Drakes Supa IGA Gladstone Toolooa: Until 8pm
Drakes Supa IGA, Sun Valley: Until 9pm
Muffin Break at Gladstone Charter Square
Jham Bar
Night Owl Convenience is open till midnight
Miss India
Light Box
Coffee Club: 7am-3pm
Woolworths, Valley Shopping Centre: 8.30am-5.30pm
Woolworths, Kin Kora: 8.30am-5.30pm
Coles, Dawson Hwy: 8.30am-5.30pm
Subway - Night Owl Centre and CBD: 8am to 8pm
Brumby's Bakery, Valley Shopping Centre: 6.30am-5.30pm
Young Australian Hotel: 10am-1am
What's closed?
Gladstone Regional Council Libraries
Calliope:
What's open?
Calliope Supa IGA: Untill 9pm
Agnes Water:
What's open?
FoodWorks: 6.30am-8pm
SPAR: 6.45am-7.30pm.