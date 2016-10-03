PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What's open, what's closed in Gladstone?

TODAY marks the Queen's Birthday public holiday.

Many businesses in Gladstone will be open today despite the holiday.

However some may have different trading hours compared to normal days.

What's open?

Drakes Supa IGA Gladstone Toolooa: Until 8pm

Drakes Supa IGA, Sun Valley: Until 9pm

Muffin Break at Gladstone Charter Square

Jham Bar

Night Owl Convenience is open till midnight

Miss India

Light Box

Coffee Club: 7am-3pm

Woolworths, Valley Shopping Centre: 8.30am-5.30pm

Woolworths, Kin Kora: 8.30am-5.30pm

Coles, Dawson Hwy: 8.30am-5.30pm

Subway - Night Owl Centre and CBD: 8am to 8pm

Brumby's Bakery, Valley Shopping Centre: 6.30am-5.30pm

Young Australian Hotel: 10am-1am

What's closed?

Gladstone Regional Council Libraries

Calliope:

What's open?

Calliope Supa IGA: Untill 9pm

Agnes Water:

What's open?

FoodWorks: 6.30am-8pm

SPAR: 6.45am-7.30pm.