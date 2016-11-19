Public helping your Observer's readership grow

The Observer's new editor Jon Ortlieb and media advertising manager Ben William Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

MORE people are turning to The Gladstone Observer for their local news fix, with the latest data showing a massive 41% lift in readership for the newspaper and website.

The Observer reaches 83,000 people per week.

The growth, in the year to the end of September, is mainly on the back of an online readership spurt.

Figures show there was a huge growth in desktop and mobile reader numbers compared to the previous year.

Editor Jon Ortlieb said it was a great result for the newspaper.

"I just want to thank all our readers, whether they buy the newspaper, or check out our website or both," he said.

"Without your support this wouldn't have happened."

Australian Regional Media, the owner of this title and 11 other dailies across Queensland and northern NSW, now reaches 2.2 million people every month in a footprint that's home to just under 2.3 million people.