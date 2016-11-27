Proud mum's surprise as kids star on tourism billboard

POSTER BOYS: Tannum Sands' Josh, nine, Caleb, 12 and Noah Hodge, 10, have been featured on a new campaign sign on the Bruce Hwy promoting Miriam Vale.

THREE youngsters are chuffed to be the new faces of a CQ town.

Josh, Noah and Caleb Hodge, aged nine, 10 and 12 respectively, are stars on a new Bruce Hwy tourism billboard for Miriam Vale.

Mum Fiona Hodge said the opportunity came about after a "boring" church meeting.

"We were going to a parish council meeting and the poor boys, it was really boring for them because they weren't allowed to do anything," Ms Hodge said.

"Our minister drove us down and she suggested we go and play at Miriam Vale park on the way back.

"While we were there, there was a photographer who suggested she take some photos of the kids for their website."

Ms Hodge said her Tannum Sands family was completely surprised one of the photos ended up on a billboard.

"We were tagged on Facebook about five weeks later and we were so excited, I couldn't believe it," she said.

"I'm such a proud mum, I'll tell everyone who will listen."

The boys said they'd never been to Miriam Vale park before that day, but it was "really cool".

The billboard may just be the beginning of a life of fame for the Hodge boys, with one in particular setting his eyes on bigger things.

"I think I'm the most famous because I'm at the front of the swing," Noah said.

"When I grow up I'm going to be a comedian."

The boys joked they'd already been asked for autographs at school.

They feature on two identical billboards, placed along the highway north and south of Miriam Vale.