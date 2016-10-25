Proposed weir would mean jobs: Butcher

UNCONVINCED: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher says he's sceptical whether the Federal Government will pay up the money being offered in arrears.

A A NEW Rockwood weir in the Lower Fitzroy has the potential to create many local jobs during the construction phase of the project.

But construction is only theoretical at the moment, with the Queensland Government just yesterday announcing $2 million for a feasibility study into the project, as well as raising the Eden Bann weir.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the Rockwood weir would benefit industry in the region.

"It would supply water to mines, agriculture developments and farms inland," he said.

While the announcement is good news for Gladstone, it has been somewhat overshadowed by squabbling among politicians over the source of the funding.

The project would be funded under the Federal Government's National Water Infrastructure Development Fund, but the money would only be offered in arrears.

"The Federal Government has a history of saying it will fund projects after the fact and then not paying up," Mr Butcher said.

"I'm very sceptical whether we'd see money from them, particularly if the study says the weir isn't feasible."

However, Flynn MP Kevin O'Dowd said the Federal Government had committed $130 million to Rockwood weir's construction.

"(The Queensland Government) has been dragged kicking and screaming to the table, and have only committed because of the pressure put on them by the LNP Federal Government," he said.

"We have committed $130million to the construction of Rockwood but we need a serious State Government to get on with the job."