$950m Gladstone region resort plan receives public's verdict

THE department of State Development is reviewing 17 submissions on the Hummock Hill Island Resort Development application for project change.

The plans for the proposed $950 million changed to try and secure State government approval.

>>3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

These plans included a golf course, two hotels, villas, homes, apartments, pools, tennis courts and a dining precinct.

The construction of the resort is expected to take 14-years and employ 3500 people in the process.

Those plans were made public on September 10 to allow for public submissions for or against the plans.

The State Development Department has confirmed it is reviewing 17 submissions.

"The coordinator-general will now prepare an evaluation report on the requested project change," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson couldn't release an expected timeline for the evaluation report.