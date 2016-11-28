29°
Property

Property developers coming back to Gladstone

Luke J Mortimer
| 28th Nov 2016 6:49 AM Updated: 8:03 AM
TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.
TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

OUR CITY has slammed the brakes on a rapid decline in investor interest in building new homes.

New figures reveal a rapid decline in building approvals for houses and units saw the number of homes given the go ahead drop from 1073 in 2012-13 to 156 in 2015-16.

The total number of houses and units approved jumped 31% in 2012-13, from 820 the previous year to 1073, as the boom reach its peak.

BUILDERS WEIGH IN | 

>>'Stay above water': Builder's struggle with nightmare drop

>>Investors eye new local estate with dirt cheap property

NEW FIGURES: The latest figures from council give steam to the argument that the Gladstone property market has hit rock bottom.
NEW FIGURES: The latest figures from council give steam to the argument that the Gladstone property market has hit rock bottom.

It then began a long decline to below 2011-12 levels, with a 33% fall to 722.

Our worst year was 2014-15, where approvals for units and houses dropped a whopping 77% from 722 to 165.

Gladstone is now at its lowest level of approvals since the boom, with just 156 approvals in 2015-16.

But it was just a 5% drop on the previous year, giving some steam to speculation that the market has bottomed out. 

The figures show developers with large-scale developments were prepared for the boom early, submitting their planning applications prior to 2012-13.

Planning approvals began a rapid decline in 2012-13, dropping 24% from 277 the previous year.
It then dropped 33% for the next two years, but has now risen 5% in 2015-16 to 100.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

