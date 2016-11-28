Property developers coming back to Gladstone

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

OUR CITY has slammed the brakes on a rapid decline in investor interest in building new homes.

New figures reveal a rapid decline in building approvals for houses and units saw the number of homes given the go ahead drop from 1073 in 2012-13 to 156 in 2015-16.

The total number of houses and units approved jumped 31% in 2012-13, from 820 the previous year to 1073, as the boom reach its peak.

The latest figures from council give steam to the argument that the Gladstone property market has hit rock bottom.

It then began a long decline to below 2011-12 levels, with a 33% fall to 722.

Our worst year was 2014-15, where approvals for units and houses dropped a whopping 77% from 722 to 165.

Gladstone is now at its lowest level of approvals since the boom, with just 156 approvals in 2015-16.

But it was just a 5% drop on the previous year, giving some steam to speculation that the market has bottomed out.

The figures show developers with large-scale developments were prepared for the boom early, submitting their planning applications prior to 2012-13.

Planning approvals began a rapid decline in 2012-13, dropping 24% from 277 the previous year.

It then dropped 33% for the next two years, but has now risen 5% in 2015-16 to 100.