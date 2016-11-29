PHOTOS: Every single school leaver snapped at Gladstone formals

THEY'RE HERE!

Below you will find full galleries of all schools involved in The Observer's special lift-out feature in today's paper, 2016 Formals.

And, if you would like a hardcopy to frame, or to file away as keepsake, purchase a copy of today's Observer.

Or if you would like to purchase the online edition, give us a call on 49703044.

Without further ado, here are the photographs taken from the 2016 formals.

Toolooa State High School:

Photos View Photo Gallery

Tannum Sands State High School:

Photos View Photo Gallery

Gladstone State High School:

Photos View Photo Gallery

Chanel College:

Photos View Photo Gallery

Rosella Park:

Photos View Photo Gallery

St Stephens Lutheran College: