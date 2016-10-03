Bussinesses chip in for Gladstone locals' job hunt

NEW MODE: Participants in Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Ready for Work program learn how to dress professionally at a Runway 7 course.

GLADSTONE Engineering Alliance's first round of Ready for Work participants are graduating this week and are on the hunt for job opportunities.

The graduates participated in GEA's six-week program, funded under the Queensland Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

GEA chief exceutive officer Carli Homann said the program had helped the young job seekers to build their confidence and learn new skills to better prepare them for the workforce.

Mrs Homann said local businesses supported the program and participants received multiple visits from business owners offering advice to help them find work.

"We have been really pleased with the response from the community to this program," Mrs Homann said.

"As an example Carla Smith, from Runway 7, kindly visited the participants to give them advice on how to select professional clothing for interviews and the workplace.

"These initiatives aren't possible without the support of the community and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed."

GEA will host a second, six-week program for 40 participants from October 17.

People aged 17to 24 years interested in participating may phone Anna-Maria on 49729060 or email reception@gea.asn.au for details.