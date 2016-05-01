28°
Prizes worth $300k on offer at 2017 Boyne Tannum HookUp

Emily Burley
| 30th Nov 2016 10:19 AM

NEXT year's Boyne Tannum HookUp is just around the corner and tickets go on sale tomorrow.

Each year, the HookUp attracts thousands of families to Bray Park, to take part in the three-day fishing competition.

Men, women and children are all encouraged to get on the water and catch the biggest fish they can find to bring back to daily weigh-ins.

The Boyne Tannum HookUp Association also releases three tagged fish worth $5000 each, if caught live and brought back to the inspection area.

The 2017 HookUp, with the involvement of Yamaha, also brings an exciting new JetFishing category to the event.

Family entertainment, tasty food and a prize pool worth more than $300,000 all guarantee three days of fun from April 28-30, 2017.

Tickets are $85 for senior competitors and $40 for juniors, available at www.boynetannumhookup.com.au from December 1.

Topics:  boyne tannum hookup fishing fishing competition gladstone region

Local Partners

