Priority for $80m port upgrade

THE plan to deepen and widen Gladstone Port so bigger ships can use it more safely is "surging” ahead.

The project, worth up to $80 million, was listed among 20 state "priority proposals” in the latest Building Queensland Infrastructure Pipeline Report, and was two steps away from being ready for "government consideration”.

The problem, as Gladstone Ports Corporation views it, was that the movement of larger vessels through the Clinton Channel was resulting in "interaction forces”.

These forces or waves can affect berthed vessels and also increases the time it takes to get ships in and out of the port.

GPC was looking at options to manage these issues, which included speed restrictions and the use of tug boats.

But if the Clinton Bypass was deepened from 13m to 16m "loaded cape size vessels” would be able to use the channel, and if the existing channel was widened to 16m it would "enable passing vessels to have greater separation”.

Although the project sits seventh on the state's priority list, behind projects like upgrades to the Cunningham Hwy and spillway improvements to Paradise Dam, Gladstone State MP Glenn Butcher said it didn't matter where it sat on the list.

"This project is going to happen and I'm confident the port will get this up and running as soon as possible,” he said.

"The timeframe is up to the port but there is plenty of work involved because if the port was made deeper it would require dredging.

"What it will do is start to open up new options for businesses to use our port and that's a priority ... if we want to get them in, then the port will need to expand.

"It's also important for the safety of shipping movements and it would multiply the number of ships the port can take.”

GPC said it hoped work to upgrade the port would begin in the first half of 2017.

Last July, GPC undertook studies to test the "nature of soil materials” in the channel.

GPC was contacted for comment.