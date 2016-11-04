28°
News

Prices slashed on new, used cars to clear $6.5m worth of stock

4th Nov 2016 2:59 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT many businesses in Gladstone can boast having $6.5m worth of stock in one place.

That's the situation for Gladstone Nissan and Hyundai as it looks to clear some of these vehicles in a big two-day sale.

Gladstone Nissan and Hyundai hopes to clear some of its stock in a big two-day sale.
Gladstone Nissan and Hyundai hopes to clear some of its stock in a big two-day sale.

Principal dealer Errol Roots and manager Ross Turner claim the next two days are the days to think about buying a new  or a used vehicle.

"People should really come down and experience the thrill of our 'no hassle' way of doing business," Mr Roots said.

Gladstone Nissan and Hyundai hopes to clear some of its stock in a big two-day sale.
Gladstone Nissan and Hyundai hopes to clear some of its stock in a big two-day sale.

The extra hassle has  been taken out with discounts on cars up to $10,000.

Gladstone Nissan and Hyundai has brand news cars from $12,990 drive away and used cars from $4,990 drive away.

Gladstone Nissan and Hyundai hopes to clear some of its stock in a big two-day sale.
Gladstone Nissan and Hyundai hopes to clear some of its stock in a big two-day sale.

Mr Roots also said the dealership was able to organise a good finance deal if needed.

The sale is happening today and until 2pm tomorrow at 231 Dawson Highway.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  car nissan sales

FULL LIST: The 2016 Best in Business nominees

FULL LIST: The 2016 Best in Business nominees

MORE than 36,000 votes are in for the 2016 Best in Business Awards. See which businesses and residents will be vying for the top gongs this year.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Scorching hot day for Gladstone

MIXED CONDITIONS: Gladstone is not expected to be hit by a storm but we could get some rain today and tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Could there be rain on the way?

Gladstone pollie would take new minister role 'with both hands'

Glenn Butcher MP and Wayne Gough at the Mt Larcom Rural Studies Launch. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

"My goal when I started was to be a minister"

NRG to keep powering jobs in Gladstone while Victorian plant closes

NRG Gladstone Power Station. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Australia's dirtiest power station announces closure

Local Partners

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

GLADSTONE'S WORST YARD: Owner could cop clean up costs

ON NOTICE: The council has issued a warning to property owners to clean up their yard.

OWNERS of yard with abandoned car could cop huge bill.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016.

There's plenty to see and do in Gladstone today.

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Teresa Palmer thinks Mel Gibson is "the best" because he interacts with everyone and has a "beautiful childlike nature".

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Ben Affleck's son caught a cold from Prince George.

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Model Gisele Bundchen.

"We don't really have that a kind of sugar in our house."

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

264m2 INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP

Unit 6/66 YARROON STREET, Gladstone 4680

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS ... PLEASE CALL

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS FIT OUT LEFT WITH FRAMES FOR OFFICES - TWO STREET ACCESS - MAIN SHOP FRONTS EASTERBY STREET ...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 $170,000

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

Owner Moving Overseas - Must Sell!

10 Herbert Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 $300,000

Anyone looking for a charming character home, close to Gladstone's CBD and with Multi-purpose Zoning so that you can run a home business? Well I think I may be...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 12PM - GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 11AM - PERFECT START TO HOME OWNERSHIP...FABULOUS LOCATION... DON&#39;T DELAY AS YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT!!!

11 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $227,500

Located in the family friendly neighbourhood of Telina and surrounded by established homes, this neatly presented low set brick home is sure to tick all the...

CONVENIENCE + COUNTRY LIFE STYLE + GRANNY FLAT + STUNNING VIEWS

47 Cupitt Road, O'Connell 4680

House 3 2 4 $379,000

Rarely do properties like this come to the market. This well presented spacious single level home offers dual living potential, plus a variety of outdoor...

Inner Gladstone Contemporary Townhouse

Unit 10/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $200,000

This conveniently located fully furnished townhouse is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a...

Perfect home for young family or first home buyers!

8 Mimosa Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $280,000

Offering an exciting opportunity for first home buyers or young families, this little gem is neat and tidy, and just waiting for you to move in and enjoy the...

The Owner Is Moving Overseas And Must Sell Now!

Unit 2/3 Central Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $199,000

If you have been looking at getting into the property market then this is the perfect place to start! This Inner City Townhouse is located only a couple of hundred...

150M INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP IN CHAPPLE STREET

Shed 1/34 Chapple Street, South Gladstone 4680

- GREAT WORKSHOP WITH GOOD EXPOSURE IN CHAPPLE STREET - GOOD ACCESS ... $2,100N/pm+GST

- GREAT WORKSHOP WITH GOOD EXPOSURE IN CHAPPLE STREET - GOOD ACCESS VIA ROLLER DOORS TO SHED FACILITIES - CLEAN AND TIDY TILES OFFICE AND AMENITIES. - BE...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!