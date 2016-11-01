Pressure down at Agnes Water as desal put to the test

THE Agnes Water desalination plant will be put to the test this month, and residents are sure to know about it through their tap-wear.

From tomorrow, Discovery Coast residents may experience pressure fluctuations from taps and water "discharging from pipes" as testing starts on the region's desalination plant.

It is part of the Gladstone Regional Council's routine testing, and has been planned for this month as the plant is one year old.

"Essentially the contractor will be proving that the plant can operate as designed," a council spokesperson said.

"This includes running the plant at its maximum output for a duration of time.

"The capacity of the plant is greater than the current demand placed by the community.

"This means that for short periods of time we will be discharging water through our scour points."

The plant is expected to perform as designed, and no changes will result from the testing.

"Council has full confidence in Trility passing the post commercial acceptance tests, as the plant has been running successfully," the spokesperson said.

"Monitoring carried out at the plant confirms that the water quality being produced meets the contract requirements. It is unlikely that any changes will need to be made to the desalination plant.

"We expect the plant to perform as designed as these tests are similar to the acceptance tests carried out in November 2013."

Residents have been notified they may experience pressure fluctuations and water discharging from pipes from tomorrow until November 22.