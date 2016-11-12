Locals are hiding gifts around Gladstone

EVERYONE loves a surprise gift, and if you're a Gladstone resident you're in for a real treat.

Facebook group, The Gladstone Goodness Project, is encouraging Gladstone residents to get involved with World Kindness Day, tomorrow, by hiding gifts and cards around the region.

THE GLADSTONE GOODNESS PROJECT |

>>'Tough times': Facebook project gives Gladstone locals gifts

>>'Focus on the good': New group spreads kindness

The idea is a complete stranger will pick up the gift, and then hide their own somewhere for someone else to find.

Already some people have begun to find gifts hidden throughout the region.

"We will be hiding hundreds of gifts and letters as random acts of kindness, all around the town," their Facebook post reads.

"They could be in parks, public places, in businesses.

"We might even give little clues to lead you to where we have been."

NICE FEELING: Lots of presents will be hidden for World Kindness Day on Sunday. Facebook

It is not just about finding a present and feeling fantastic though, the group is encouraging people to head out with friends or family and go for a picnic or take a stroll, and just to appreciate what they have.

The reason World Kindness Day is held on November 13 is it marks the opening day of the first World Kindness Movement conference held in Tokyo in 1988. The World Kindness Movement organisation crystallised at a conference in Tokyo in 1997 when the Small Kindness Movement of Japan brought together like-minded kindness movements from around the world.

The Observer would love to see photos of any gifts you've found, send them in to newsroom@ gladstoneobserver.com.au.