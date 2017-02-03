Premier's plane a life saver

Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk was in Gladstone with State Treasurer Curtis Pitt. Her plane was used to transport organs from Brisbane to north Queensland.

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's week in central Queensland took a twist when her government plane was commandeered.

The premier received a call late on Thursday night to say it was required to transport an organ for a live-saving operation. The plane left Gladstone at 2am on Friday morning for its mercy mission, picking up the organ and a medical team in Brisbane before jetting back north.

"We got the call on Thursday night,” she said. "So we were able to book on commercial flights to go back, which is fine, the priority is about saving lives.”

It's not the first time this has happened and is part of the charter for the government plane, according to the premier.

"A lot of people don't realise this government plane is required for this service,” she said.

In December 2015, the same thing happened when the Premier was in Mackay.

"It will go as far as New Zealand to pick up vital organs or throughout Queensland and interstate,” she said. "This is about saving lives, I don't care if I have to catch a commercial flight.”

Details of the transplant were unavailable due to patient privacy.

Jon Ortlieb