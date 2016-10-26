Be quick! Power station jobs up for grabs

THOSE looking for a foot in the door of the power generation industry haven't got long to apply.

Applications for eight apprenticeships with CS Energy at Callide Power Station close on Friday.

Four electrical and four mechanical apprenticeships are being offered in 2017.

CS Energy says its apprentices have a history of performing well, such as Matthew Russell, who won the Fifth Year Apprentice of the Year category at the Gladstone Area Group Apprentices 2015 awards.

>>350 jobs for region in $31m power station upgrade

Callide C Power Station. Photo: Orin Lucke. Orin Lucke

Matthew is now employed as a level one technician at the power station after completing his electrical and instrumentation apprenticeship last year.

"I've been lucky to learn on the job from a range of people and made some good friends here over the last few years," Matthew said.

Chris Ross completed his mechanical apprenticeship in 2011 and after a period of overseas travel and contracting work, returned to Callide to work as a mechanical fitter.

"I'm putting those skills into practice and, five years later, I find that I'm still learning new aspects of my trade," Chris said.

"The apprenticeships are a great opportunity to learn from the experienced tradespeople at the station and you are only limited by how eager you are to learn."

To apply, visit www.gagal.com.au/career-opportunities/apprenticeship-opportunities/.