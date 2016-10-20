Pot smoking bodybuilder wants to be on a 'prison farm'

PRISON inmate Dylan Todd, 25, wants some traffic offences finalised so he can be moved to a prison farm.

Already serving jail time on drug, steroid and traffic offences, Todd pleaded guilty in a Gladstone court via video link to a series of traffic offences at Calliope in June.

DYLAN TODD'S ANTICS |

>>'Oi! F***head! Steroid user pulls gun on driver

>>'Lawless life': Body builder rips off servo

Dylan Thomas was to move to a prison farm. Facebook

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the charges arose after a single vehicle crash involving Todd at 7.40am on June 9 when his car failed to take a bend.

He told police he must have had a micro sleep after smoking cannabis two nights before. However, methamphetamine was found in a blood test.

Todd told the court he wants to be moved to a farm. His matter will be finalised on November 11.