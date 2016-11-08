30°
Port City Power 2017 men's coach revealed

Chris Lees | 8th Nov 2016 5:46 PM
RE-SIGNED: Port City Power's head coach Blair Smith.
RE-SIGNED: Port City Power's head coach Blair Smith.

BASKETBALL: The play-offs are the Blair Smith, who has re-signed as men's coach of Port City Power.

Smith, who took on the Gladstone coaching job midway through the Queensland Basketball League season, is just excited to be back for 2017.

"The team we had on the floor last year, they just wanted to learn, they trained really hard and we really improved,” he said.

"It took them a few weeks to learn what I wanted them too, so as soon as they got that on board we started winning some big games.”

Smith took the jon in the middle of the 2016 season from Brian Waters, who resigned suddenly.

The beat a quality Rockhampton team and lead Townsville before that game was called off.

Smith said being in charge of the team at the start of a season was hugely different to coming midway through.

"It was very difficult coming in halfway through,” he said.

"I spent a couple of weeks just finding out what they were already doing.

"So to be able to do that in the pre-season rather than halfway through the season will be good.”

This is Smith's second stint in charge of the team, he coached the Power for four seasons previously.

He is no slouch on the court either, Smith has an impressive National Basketball League resume, having played 283 NBL games for Brisbane Bullets, Melbourne Tigers, West Sydney Razorbacks and Townsville Crocodiles during his playing days.

"I can't wait, I'm chomping at the bit to get on the floor,” Smith said.

"Right now it's just that building phase and getting the team that we want on the floor together.

"Early next year we will start getting into it and then really pick it up in March... so we'll make sure we hit the floor fully prepared, which is really exciting.”

Although McDonald's Port City Power finished 10th, they were only four wins away from the Mackay Meteors, who played in the finals.

Making the finals will be an easier proposition for the men's team, with the format being changed.

The previous system was split into northern and southern pools but Smith said any team who made the top eight would be in the finals.

"The goal is to make play-offs and win a championship,” he said.

"With the team we're assembling, with a full pre-season, we can definitely get that done.”

Smith welcomed the change in the finals format, saying it made it simpler but more importantly fairer.

At the moment Smith, a school teacher, is chasing recruits hard.

He is confident of having his import signed soon.

"I'm really excited about that signing,” Smith said.

Port City Power Committee chairman Anton Guinea said Smith came to the role with such "great experience”.

"Honestly I think we're in for our best year in a long time.”

