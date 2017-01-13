'Devastating': Popular Thai van "forced” to shut doors

GLADSTONE'S popular Thai Van is being "forced" by the council to close their doors.

Thai Van owner James Spencer said he was devastated by the decision after the business opened a month ago.

"You can't give people approvals, have them spend all their money and be in financial difficulty and struggle to make ends meet and then get letters like this to close down," Mr Spencer said.

"It's just mind blowing to think the council can do this to people, it's devastating."

Kevina Atkinson and Pon Creasey at the Thai Van, Gladstone. Emily Pidgeon.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was investigating the matter further with two departments.

"I'm all about attracting local businesses and supporting them, but we have to respect the rights of the people who live in Philip St," Cr Burnett said.

"At end of day, if they're permanently set up in Philip St then they need to apply to be a Philip St business."

It's believed the owner was originally approved to be a mobile food vendor.

The council is investigating if the business being permanently located at Philip St breaches the original approval.

Mr Spencer said the food safety inspectors said everything was fine with the operation of the Thai Van and he and his partner Pon were extremely stressed by the decision.

"If they told me that at the start, I wouldn't have spent my life savings on the van," Mr Spencer said.

"They're saying it's 'cause we're not a commercial premises and we're operating in a residential premises."

Cr Burnett said he was convinced 202 Philip St was not the right address for the Thai Van to be operating from.

"Are they mobile or are they not, as good as the food may be," he said.

"If you're serving food you have to meet certain regulations and tick boxes."