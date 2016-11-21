Popular Tannum event to expand after outgrowing previous venue

MOVING ON: Seagulls grounds at Dennis Park on Boyne Island will be the venue for the 2017 Tannum Crab Classic after agreement with the football club was signed off on the weekend.

THE Tannum Crab Classic has outgrown its home at the Tannum Sands Hotel and the clawed beasties will now race at the Seagulls Rugby League football grounds in Dennis Park.

Its a big win for everyone involved as the move will mean the fundraiser will be helping more people and groups in the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands communities.

Tannum Crab Classic organiser Ernie Vaughan said April 2017 will be the eighth time the crab races has been held.

However, while very successful and strongly supported by the Tannum Sands Hotel, the classic event due to its popularity has simply outgrown the venue.

Mr Vaughan said what originally began as a small event between a group of blokes to get together and race crabs to help bring awareness to male suicide prevention, had grown and grown.

It had raised funds to benefit disabled children and families in the area.

The move to the Seagulls football grounds working in with the club's juniors, seniors and old boys, would allow it to become an even more family friendly event.

The next classic in five months time would be a family fun day with live music, water slides and plenty of activities for kids, along with food and drinks.

Seagulls sports teams will benefit as some of the funds raised will help with maintenance of the playing fields.

Seagulls club secretary Donna Smith said the event would benefit a wider range of groups and the club was keen to support suicide awareness especially among young people .

"We are a big supporter of inclusion of all people in sports,” she said.

"The funds also go toward children with a disability and local groups who help.”

Mrs Smith said the classic, by developing further as a family fun event, also complimented Seagulls community involvement through its sport activities.