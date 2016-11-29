30°
Popular Gladstone store reveals exciting new range

Declan Cooley
| 29th Nov 2016 11:36 AM Updated: 11:46 AM
ROYAL RANGE: New doughnut range at Donut King.
ROYAL RANGE: New doughnut range at Donut King. Mike Knott

DOUGHNUT lovers are in for a treat after Gladstone's Donut King launched its biggest product shake-up in more than 30 years.

Sweet tooth locals will now be able to enjoy a "royal" taste with a new range of doughnuts based on trends from across the world.

New and old flavours have been mixed up to create The Royal Range, which Gladstone Stockland Donut King franchise partners Rahul and Santoshi said "are worthy of a dessert lover's Instagram feed".

"We have seen the growth in popularity of overindulgent doughnuts that are loaded with sweet fillings...Donut King will never part with the warm cinnamon doughnuts we're famous for," Rahul and Santoshi said.

"The speciality doughnuts are covered with various sweets, mini dots, confetti sprinkles, butternut biscuits and coconut and are filled with different flavours, chocolate, caramel, marshmallow, cream and spiced apple.

"Doughnut fans can create their own Royal doughnut and have the chance for their doughnut to join The Royal Range family in all of the Donut King stores nationally," Ranul and Santoshi said.

Customers wanting to enter the competition can visit www.facebook.com/DonutKing.

For more information visit　www.donutking.com.au　or follow them at　https://www.facebook.com/DonutKing.

The Royal Range

  • The Caramel Countess
  • Lady Hazel of Cinnamon
  • The Crown Jewels
  • King Confetti
  • The Orange Orb
  • The Marshmallow Monarch
  • Lady Appleby
  • The Duchess of Lamington
  • The Royal Wedding
  • Sir Mint-a-lot
  • Her Majesty the Cream
Topics:  doughnut doughnut king gladstone gladstone region



