Popular Gladstone business owner's big dirty secret revealed

Chloe Lyons
16th Nov 2016 7:00 PM

JUST one man accounted for a third of all steroids seized nationally in 2014, but he won't spend a day behind bars.

Trent Ron Morris, 42, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton today to one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possession of drugs in excess of 5000 grams, possession of drugs in excess of 50 grams, possession of instructions to make dangerous drugs and two counts of possession of a thing used in connection with trafficking drugs.

The maximum penalties for these offences range from 15 to 25 years.

The court heard in April last year, the Australian Border Force and Gladstone police searched Morris' home and business and found him in possession of 6kgs of powdered steroids which he sourced from overseas.

Although Morris never actually sold any of the drugs, he was charged with trafficking on the premise he was in the early stages of a starting his drug business.

Morris was 'trafficking' over a two month period, which encompasses the time he began sending emails in attempts to purchase the drugs and when he received them.

The Gladstone Observer reported during the search police also found 130 vials of liquid and powder, more than $15,000 in cash and various electronic devices and production equipment.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips told the court Morris' stash of steroids represented more than one third of all steroids seized nationally during 2014.

The court heard Morris had several things in his favour, including his lack of criminal history, his positive involvement with the Gladstone community which includes him putting on free exercise sessions for the public.

He also owns a Gladstone health business which employs six people.

Justice Duncan McMeekin told Morris "it's a common feature of these cases that people in your position don't realise that they're committing a very serious offence".

"They're not aware young men have a fixation on building up their bodies and making them strong so they can perform in the sports and activities they follow, but this has to be done in a legal way," Justice McMeekin said.

For the one charge of trafficking Morris was sentenced to two years imprisonment to be suspended for three years and convicted but not further punished for the remaining charges.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

