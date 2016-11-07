Popular Gladstone business moves to new location, expands store

UP TO 600 people set foot in the store everyday, but a move to a popular new location for the Clinton Chemist Warehouse is only set to increase that number.

From Chapman Plaza to the Bunnings Warehouse complex across the road, it doesn't seem like a big move however store owner Jodie Bobbert said a number of advantages for both the store and customers would come with it.

"It's a bigger square meter, bigger store, double the size of the old store," she said.

"The sole reason for the move is that it is more convenient.

"And the business itself is expanding, we now hold double the amount of fragrances, and are expanding on brands by having more stock and variety."

Jodie said it took staff three days to make the move, an impressive feat that left the team too exhausted to celebrate.

"It's a city store in a rural town," she said.

"It's just prettier, prettier than the stores in Brisbane, the aisles are wider and brighter."

Jodie said she encourages Gladstone residents to come and see the new store, including the stocking of new cosmetic and beauty brand, Nude By Nature.