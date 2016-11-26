Aldi lends hand to Gladstone painter in downturn

IMPORTANT JOB: Pro Paint project manager Russell Matthews with painter Jace Butler at the Aldi construction site on Breslin St.

WHAT will soon be aisles of food and groceries is now a sea of construction workers and equipment as work ramps up to bring ALDI to Gladstone.

This week Pro Paint started to layer the building with red and grey paint, the franchise's signature colours.

Project manager Russell Matthews said he employed three Gladstone painters for the work, which was expected to take until early next year.

Mr Matthews said it was a lucrative contract they were happy to secure for the Breslin St store.

"This is a great opportunity for Gladstone," he said.

"It will be a couple of months work for us, we're expecting to be here until February, painters are generally the last ones on the job."

The painter of more than 35 years is no stranger to Gladstone, after he spent four years in Gladstone during the "boom".

"I painted three or four high rises in Gladstone in those years," he said.

"Now it's tougher to find work, you really need to fight for it."

The commercial painter looks for jobs between Bundaberg and Mackay.

At every project he employs and purchases his products locally.

"We're buying our supplies through CQ Paint Place," he said.

"I think it's important to keep the money in town wherever possible."