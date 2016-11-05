31°
News

Fight against 'shocking' power prices for Gladstone's industries

Declan Cooley
| 5th Nov 2016 10:55 AM
POWERED UP: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd with Federal Energy Minister and member for Kooyoong Josh Frydenberg.
POWERED UP: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd with Federal Energy Minister and member for Kooyoong Josh Frydenberg. Campbell Gellie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BOYNE Island Smelters has approached Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd to fight on its behalf to get a fairer go when it comes to the cost of electricity.

According to the 2016 Global Aluminium Industry Delivered Power Price report, the Queensland electricity hedge price for 2017/18 is expected to almost double to US$50 per megawatt.

This would make the state's electricity prices some of the dearest on the plant, and would put BSL at a significant disadvantage compared to aluminium producing countries such as Norway, Germany, Brazil and Indonesia.

BSL accounts for 25% of the power consumption of Northern Australia and gets 810MW (81%) of its power from NRG Power Station.

But for the remaining 185MW (19%) BSL has to compete on the open market.

And with aluminium prices sitting at about US$1700 a tonne, if power prices double, BSL would need aluminium prices to rocket back up to its 1995 to 2008 average of US$3402 a tonne.

BSL general manager Joe Rea said BSL needed "internationally competitive delivered power prices to remain viable economically".

In September 2013, BSL curtailed production by 8% for three months because electricity prices meant it was running at a loss.

Mr O'Dowd said BSL was the biggest user on the Queensland grid and their cost was already high.

"They've also got pressure from China so they've got to be competitive," he said.

"And I don't want to be giving them assistance to BSL after it closes down, I want to save it."

Mr O'Dowd also said high power prices were affecting the ability for Gladstone to attract new industry as well as hurting existing industries.

"We've got to get a better pricing system because the one we've got is just shocking," he said.

Mr O'Dowd did not think greener energy "cut the mustard" with providing reliable and cheaper energy.

He has written to a number of ministers this week to get the ball rolling on changing the way Queensland structures its energy markets.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  boyne smelter electricity prices gladstone industry industry ken o'dowd

'Grave concerns': Safety fears as 18 jobs axed at LNG plant

'Grave concerns': Safety fears as 18 jobs axed at LNG plant

Despite union intervention, Santos is set to go ahead with sacking 18 operational workers at its LNG plant on Curtis Island.

Ten years of growth gone in ten minutes for Gladstone bloke

MIXED FEELINGS: Blair Takagaki will shave his beard off, pictured with wife Erin Takagaki and Sarah Bowden.

For $3000 Blair Takagaki will shave off his pride and joy.

'Work for locals': $1b military deal to boost jobs for Gladstone

A Japanese Ground Self Defence Force soldier and an Australian Army soldier confirm their objective is secured in the Urban Operations Training Facility at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo/Diamond Sprint 16.

Gladstone to benefit from $1b deal for the defence force.

Fight against 'shocking' power prices for Gladstone's industries

POWERED UP: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd with Federal Energy Minister and member for Kooyoong Josh Frydenberg.

"I want to save it.”

Local Partners

Thousands post messages after Frankie's last breath

SHE'S won the hearts of thousands of people as she fought a rare form of cancer, but little three-year-old Frankie Beresford lost the battle yesterday.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Brunswick Hotel clerk fights robber

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West hired three off-duty police officers to escort her to and from Kendall Jenner's birthday bash.

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Author Kaz Cooke has published a new book for younger girls.

Writer Kaz Cooke has sage advice for parents of tweens

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $485,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

264m2 INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP

Unit 6/66 YARROON STREET, Gladstone 4680

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS ... PLEASE CALL

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS FIT OUT LEFT WITH FRAMES FOR OFFICES - TWO STREET ACCESS - MAIN SHOP FRONTS EASTERBY STREET ...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 $170,000

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

Owner Moving Overseas - Must Sell!

10 Herbert Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 $300,000

Anyone looking for a charming character home, close to Gladstone's CBD and with Multi-purpose Zoning so that you can run a home business? Well I think I may be...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 12PM - GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 11AM - PERFECT START TO HOME OWNERSHIP...FABULOUS LOCATION... DON&#39;T DELAY AS YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT!!!

11 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $227,500

Located in the family friendly neighbourhood of Telina and surrounded by established homes, this neatly presented low set brick home is sure to tick all the...

CONVENIENCE + COUNTRY LIFE STYLE + GRANNY FLAT + STUNNING VIEWS

47 Cupitt Road, O'Connell 4680

House 3 2 4 $379,000

Rarely do properties like this come to the market. This well presented spacious single level home offers dual living potential, plus a variety of outdoor...

Inner Gladstone Contemporary Townhouse

Unit 10/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $200,000

This conveniently located fully furnished townhouse is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a...

Perfect home for young family or first home buyers!

8 Mimosa Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $280,000

Offering an exciting opportunity for first home buyers or young families, this little gem is neat and tidy, and just waiting for you to move in and enjoy the...

The Owner Is Moving Overseas And Must Sell Now!

Unit 2/3 Central Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $199,000

If you have been looking at getting into the property market then this is the perfect place to start! This Inner City Townhouse is located only a couple of hundred...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!