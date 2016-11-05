Fight against 'shocking' power prices for Gladstone's industries

POWERED UP: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd with Federal Energy Minister and member for Kooyoong Josh Frydenberg.

BOYNE Island Smelters has approached Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd to fight on its behalf to get a fairer go when it comes to the cost of electricity.

According to the 2016 Global Aluminium Industry Delivered Power Price report, the Queensland electricity hedge price for 2017/18 is expected to almost double to US$50 per megawatt.

This would make the state's electricity prices some of the dearest on the plant, and would put BSL at a significant disadvantage compared to aluminium producing countries such as Norway, Germany, Brazil and Indonesia.

BSL accounts for 25% of the power consumption of Northern Australia and gets 810MW (81%) of its power from NRG Power Station.

But for the remaining 185MW (19%) BSL has to compete on the open market.

And with aluminium prices sitting at about US$1700 a tonne, if power prices double, BSL would need aluminium prices to rocket back up to its 1995 to 2008 average of US$3402 a tonne.

BSL general manager Joe Rea said BSL needed "internationally competitive delivered power prices to remain viable economically".

In September 2013, BSL curtailed production by 8% for three months because electricity prices meant it was running at a loss.

Mr O'Dowd said BSL was the biggest user on the Queensland grid and their cost was already high.

"They've also got pressure from China so they've got to be competitive," he said.

"And I don't want to be giving them assistance to BSL after it closes down, I want to save it."

Mr O'Dowd also said high power prices were affecting the ability for Gladstone to attract new industry as well as hurting existing industries.

"We've got to get a better pricing system because the one we've got is just shocking," he said.

Mr O'Dowd did not think greener energy "cut the mustard" with providing reliable and cheaper energy.

He has written to a number of ministers this week to get the ball rolling on changing the way Queensland structures its energy markets.