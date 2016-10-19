Liberals plan Calliope grab in new electorate

THE two major political parties in Queensland have drawn battlelines over Calliope.

Queensland Redistribution Commission is assessing public submission, including from Liberal National Party and Australian Labor Party, as it splits the state into 93 electorates, up from 89 from the 2015 State election.

Gladstone's Labor member Glenn Butcher will have to give up about 2000 voters as Gladstone is more than 10% over quota. Those numbers will most likely be moving into Callide LNP member Jeff Seeney's electorate.

Liberal National Party of Queensland want to take Calliope for Jeff Seeney's seat of Callide. LNP Submission

The move will bolster Mr Butcher's future campaigns with the seat becoming predominately represented in Gladstone.

"Traditionally the western area favours the LNP and National (Party) side of things," he said.

"Squeezing it into Gladstone will be a benefit for Labor."

Under Labor's proposed redistribution, Gladstone would lose Ambrose, Benaraby, Mount Larcom and Ubobo to Callide.

In the 2015 election Labor won 39% of the votes from those polling booths, nowhere near the 52% of votes in the booths the Labor want to keep in Gladstone.

And in 2012 when Labor lost to long-serving Gladstone independent member Liz Cunningham, it received 17% of the vote in those booths compared to 30% in Gladstone.

At that election Calliope was Labor's second worst booth with 23%, behind Yarwun with 16%, but Mr Butcher is hell-bent on keeping Calliope.

"We have worked so hard with that community," he said.

"We have saved the proposed high school land and advocated for a $60 million high school to be built by 2019."

In the LNP submission, Calliope would fall into Callide along with Benaraby and Mount Larcom but despite the suggestion Mr Seeney doesn't agree with his party.

"I'm a great believer in communities of interest and Calliope has a community of interest with Gladstone," he said.

"But in my political career I have had two redistributions previously, this is the third and the only constant is it is always different from what people expect."